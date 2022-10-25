UNION COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union County Animal Protection Society is looking for fosters for their animals. These fosters would need to be able to open their home for 2 – 4 weeks, until transport time for the animals.

If you are interested or need more information, call UCAPS at (918) 230-4851. To submit an application, call the number or go to ucapsshelter.org.

You can keep up with the Union County Animal Protection Society through their website or on Facebook @ Union County Animal Protection Society.