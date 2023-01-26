WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The CFO of Tyson Foods has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an incident in Arkansas last fall when he was found asleep and allegedly intoxicated in someone else’s house.

John R. Tyson, 32, was arrested on Nov. 6, 2022, after he was found in a woman’s bed at her Fayetteville home. His attorney originally entered a not-guilty plea to all charges on Dec. 1.

Tyson entered his guilty plea on Tuesday. According to the Fayetteville District Court, he will pay $440 total in fines and fees on charges of public intoxication and criminal trespass.

According to an incident report provided by the Fayetteville, Arkansas, police department, officers received a call early on the morning of Nov. 6 from a woman who had returned home to find a man she didn’t know sleeping in her bed.

When officers arrived, they tried to wake Tyson, but said his movements were “sluggish and uncoordinated” and there was an odor of intoxicants on his breath and body, according to the police report. His clothes were found on the floor by the bed.

Tyson issued multiple apologies for the incident, both in an email sent to Tyson employees and again during a company earnings call. He said that he was “embarrassed for personal conduct that is inconsistent with my personal values” and he pledged to “reflect deeply on the impact my actions can have on others.”

Tyson Foods did not respond to a KNWA/FOX24 request to comment on the guilty plea.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.