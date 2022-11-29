SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – One Sneads and one Blountstown football player have been removed from their respective team for their role in a post-game altercation Friday night.

Following Blountstown’s 49-14 region final victory over Sneads, a fight involving two players during the post-game handshake resulted in each team being immediately removed from the field.

Reports and video show a Sneads Student Resource Officer becoming involved in the physical altercation to break up the fight.

Further investigations into the Sneads SRO reportedly being struck in the melee are ongoing, and the players removed from each team have been reported to the FHSAA.

In addition to being kicked off the team, the Sneads player, who allegedly started the fight, was removed from Sneads High School.

Blountstown will visit top-ranked Hawthorne in the Class 1R State Semifinal on Friday, December 2.