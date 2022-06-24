(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday to overturn Roe. v. Wade, the landmark ruling granting a right to abortion.

“This is following the Constitution, and giving rights back when they should have been given long ago,” Trump told Fox News shortly after the decision was announced.

Friday’s decision, which kicks authority on the issue to states, was expected after a leak of a draft memo from the court last month indicated the court was poised to overturn Roe.

