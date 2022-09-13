TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An 89-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning after a massive tree fell on her house while she was asleep.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department said the woman was “thankfully protected by a void space created by the collapsed tree.”

First responders were able to pull the woman from her home. Authorities said she was rushed to an area hospital for further observation.

(Courtesy of Daytona Beach Fire Department)



Photos provided by fire crews showed the woman’s house with extensive damage to the right side of the house where the tree fell.

