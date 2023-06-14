SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) – Treasure-hunters in Utah are currently seeking a chest filled with $25,000 in cash — and all they’ve got is a poem to lead them to the prize.

The Utah Treasure Hunt, now in its fourth year, was first started as a passion project by Utah residents Dave Cline and John Maxim during the pandemic, to “give everyone a safe way to get outside with family and friends,” the duo writes on their official site.

From then on, the pair’s annual treasure hunt has grown in popularity. The first two, according to Cline and Maxim, were self-funded, but several companies have since joined in to contribute to the prize pot and keep the fun going.

This year’s clues were — per usual — presented as a riddle in the form of a poem:

Begin your search where time was transcendent

Crack open the books they’re independent

Lift up your eyes and look for the mark

Hike to the tree that stands without bark

Pass the grain tower that looks out to the west

Not more than an hour you’ll know by its crest

Look down at your map to not wander with thirst

Remember two less than on top of the first

You’ll know you’re close where it’s time to frown

What points towards heaven but is upside down?

Get off the road at the airplane without wings

Search from the shoulder and fortune it will bring Utah Treasure Hunt

Despite the 2023 hunt launching in late May, no one has yet to find the prize cache.

Now, Cline and Maxim are offering additional hints to assist treasure-seekers.

Hint No. 1: “On the 6th line of the poem, the word HOUR has multiple meanings. One of which is the chest is hidden approximately 60 feet off the path. We paced it so it’s not scientific. Plus or minus a few feet.”

Hint No. 2: “The chest is not inside a cabin, shed, or any kind of structure. A lot of people have asked us this. The chest is hanging out in nature waiting for you to find it.”

Hint No. 3: “The entire hunt takes place within the boundaries. Many people have asked if the chest is inside the boundaries but other clues in the poem are not. The entire poem takes place within these boundaries.”

Further hints will be emailed to treasure-hunters every Friday until the prize is officially located. (Those wishing to sign up for emails can subscribe at UtahTreasureHunts.com.)

The hunt will be emailing out an additional hint to subscribers every Friday. Cline and Maxim will also be dropping random hints via their Instagram accounts.

“When someone finds the chest, we will announce it as soon as we can,” the creators said. “So you can assume if we haven’t announced it’s been found, then the chest is still at large.”