KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Talk of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s appearance together at Sunday’s Chiefs game has been nonstop, especially among Swifties and the Chiefs Kingdom.

Now, the Chiefs tight end is breaking his silence about Swift attending his game, as well as her stay in Kansas City.

On Wednesday morning, Kelce and his brother Jason released the latest episode of their “New Heights” podcast, during which Travis Kelce finally commented on the rumors concerning him and the “Cruel Summer” singer.

“We’ve been avoiding this subject out of respect for your personal life,” Jason Kelce said in the episode. “Now, we’ve gotta talk about it.”

“Yeah, my personal life that’s not so personal — I did this to myself, Jason. I know this,” Travis Kelce said, laughing. “What’s real is that you know it is my personal life … And I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week.”

On Sunday, Swift attended the Chiefs’ game against the Chicago bears, cheering for Travis Kelce alongside his mother Donna from a box suite at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium. Following the Chiefs’ victory, the two were spotted walking side-by-side in a now-viral video captured by Nexstar’s WGN.

Prior to Wednesday’s podcast, however, Travis Kelce and Swift have not revealed much about their relationship to the public or in the media.

But since Swift attended the game, Travis Kelce said his life has changed, even though it’s only been a couple of days since their appearance together.

“I’ve noticed a few things, like paparazzi outside of my house, 100%. And they all have British accents or something European. They have a camera in their hands, and they’re screaming my name,” he said.

He revealed in July that he went to one of Swift’s Eras Tour dates in Kansas City over the summer, where he tried unsuccessfully to meet her and give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

A few weeks later, rumors emerged that the two were seeing each other.

Last week, Travis Kelce said on a sports talk show that he invited Swift to a Chiefs game, but little did anyone know she would actually show up. During the episode, he praised the singer for coming to the game.

“I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light,” he said. “On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course.”

“We script it all ladies and gentlemen,” he joked. “It was just impressive.”

Toward the end of their discussion about Swift, Travis Kelce revealed he won’t be talking much about his relationship or personal life going forward.

“I want to respect both of our lives,” he said. “I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. So everything moving forward, I think talking about sports and saying ‘alright now’ will have to be kind of where I keep it.”

He did make at least one reference to one of Swift’s songs, claiming the two “slid off in the ‘Getaway Car‘ in the end.”