Conn. (WTNH) — Winter Gardens Quality Foods has issued a recall of Trader Joe’s broccoli cheddar soup over possible bugs in the food.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the product is being recalled because of insects in the frozen broccoli florets.

The soup, named “Trader Joes Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup (Sharp Cheddar Cheese & Unexpected Cheddar Cheese),” comes in a 20 oz. film-sealed plastic container with a lid and further packaged in a cardboard case.

The product was sold in Florida, Illinois, California, Texas, Washington, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut.

“ATTENTION: Connecticut families who purchased Broccoli Cheddar Soup from Trader Joe’s should immediately dispose of it,” State Representative Rosa DeLauro said Friday morning. “The product has been found to have insects in it. We must ensure food products are safe for consumption.”

The soup included the following “use by” dates: 7/18/2023; 7/19/2023; 7/20/2023; 7/25/2023; 7/26/2023; 7/27/2023; 8/1/2023; 8/2/2023; 8/9/2023; 8/10/2023; 8/29/2023; 8/30/2023; 9/4/2023; 9/6/2023; 9/15/2023.