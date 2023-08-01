PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After sitting vacant for a few years, the old Spinnaker Beach Club will soon be alive with music again.

Tootsies Orchid Lounge will be relocating next year to the Spinnaker Beach Club on Thomas Drive.

The Nashville Business Journal reports that owner Steve Smith has plans for the new Tootsies. The online publication says Smith will open Tootsies in the former space of Spinnakers Beach Club.

The article says he will open the Thomas Drive location in March.

There is currently a Tootsies Orchid Lounge at Pier Park. It opened in 2008.