Tips to successfully file your 2020 taxes

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Tax filing season is upon us, with the deadline fast approaching! COVID-19 has impacted many areas of our lives and might affect how you file taxes this year. Here are some tips to make your life easier as you prepare to file!

The first thing you need to know is that stimulus checks are not considered income and therefore not taxable.

If you were eligible for a stimulus check(s) but didn’t receive it, you can claim it as a recovery rebate credit. Line 30 of your 2020 tax return will be a worksheet for you to fill out. This will help you determine if you can get any stimulus payment that you may not have been issued.

Below are some tools that you can utilize as you file: