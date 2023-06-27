JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the weather in Mississippi continues to cause unprecedented damage, hail still has the potential to wreak havoc in the Jackson metro area.

Though nothing in 2023 compares to the infamous hail storm from March 2013, hail sightings over the last few weeks bring back bad memories for many. According to insurance provider Nationwide, there are some things you can do to minimize damage.

According to their website, most of the Magnolia State and the South has at least a portion of their state vulnerable to hailstorms. Nationwide recommends a few things to reduce damage when hailstorms are likely to occur.

The roof is your home’s first line of defense, and years of severe weather, heat and other factors can take its toll. Hire a professional to inspect and complete any necessary maintenance

Protect windows, doors and skylights. Storm shutters significantly reduce or eliminate damage from hail and high winds. Consider installing these shutters if you live in areas prone to hail damage. If replacing windows, consider installing impact-resistant options that weather even the harshest storms

Secure outdoor items or bring them inside. Move patio furniture and outdoor equipment to a safe space like a garage or shed. Cover items that can’t be moved to a secure place with a tarp or similar protective barrier to mitigate damage

In preparation for severe weather, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency recommends Mississippians do the following:

Charge cell phones

Identify a safe spot

Keep shoes nearby

Have multiple ways to receive life-saving weather alerts

Preparing for power outages

Collect and store essential documents close to you

Have batteries and flashlights on hand

Have a plan for how you will power medical devices in case of an outage

Determine an alternate way to keep medications cold

Stock up on non-perishable food

Have cash on hand

Preparation before a hailstorm is not always possible. Worse yet, one may be in the elements when it begins. Nationwide also has tips for what to do in that scenario.

If you are in an automobile

Stop driving. If you see a safe place close by (like a highway underpass or under a service station awning), navigate to it as soon as you can. Completely get off the highway

Do not leave the vehicle until it stops hailing

Stay away from car windows. Cover your eyes with something, like a piece of clothing. Lie face down on the floor or lie on the seat with your back to the windows

Put small children under you and cover their eyes

If you are in a building

Stay inside until the hail stops

Stay away from windows

Account for all family members, building occupants, pets, etc.

Do not go outside for any reason

If you are outside

Seek shelter immediately. If you can’t find something to protect your entire body, find something to protect your head

Stay out of ditches and lowland areas that may suddenly fill with water

Seeking shelter under trees should be a last resort. It is common during severe storms for trees to lose branches

If any damage does occur, MEMA recommends Mississippians do four things: