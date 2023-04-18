FLOWOOD, Miss. (WNTZ) – The Mississippi Critical Care Conference will be held Friday and Saturday, April 21-22, 2023 at the Table 100 Conference Center in Flowood, MS. The hours of the conference are 8:00 am – 5:00 pm on Friday and 8:00 am – 3:00 pm on Saturday.

The Mississippi Critical Care Conference (MiCCO) is the result of an effort to better interface the various critical care services at UMMC with each other. A state-wide critical care conference will allow for robust expert knowledge sharing opportunities and networking while prompting open discussions on how to best care for the diverse population of Mississippi.

This year’s conference, themed “Strength Through Collaboration,” will provide insights for health care professionals on ways to improve care delivery for their patients.

The mission of MiCCO is to share knowledge and provide education that will improve outcomes and increase competency by strengthening partnerships with colleagues in various critical care settings across the state, particularly in the rural areas of Mississippi.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs will open the conference with a discussion on Critical Care: An Exhaustible Public Health Resource.

Eighteen other interactive sessions will follow with Panelists and Speakers who are Physicians, Education Leaders and Experts from across Mississippi. A full Agenda is attached.

Conference Registration is open and can be found on the website: https://umc.edu/MCCC.