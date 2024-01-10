TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cake decorating workshop might be just what you need to make Valentine’s Day extra sweet in 2024.

A mature woman in a brown apron decorates a cake with buttercream icing. (Source: Getty Images)

You don’t need to know anything about baking or have experience decorating cakes to attend the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana cake decorating workshop. For only $40, you’ll learn to beautifully ice cakes and make sugary flowers.

Decorate like a pro when you spend two hours at the university’s campus on Feb. 6. The class will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., and you can take home your tasty masterpiece.

The university will provide everything you need, so bring enthusiasm and creativity along, and you’ll have a great time

Email Racie Poindexter at racie.poindexter@uaht.edu or call (870) 722-8568 to register for the class.