TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is welcoming Taylor Swift’s Eras tour to Raymond James Stadium in a uniquely Tampa way — by surrendering the key to the city.

“We are so excited to welcome you to Tampa,” Mayor Castor said in a video message to the pop star. “Let me tell you, our weather never goes out of style.”

Castor said Taylor’s fans, also known as “Swifties,” have been wondering what the city of Tampa will do to welcome the 12-time Grammy Award-winning artist to town.

“We know Glendale changed its name, Arlington made a street sign, and Vegas illuminated their Gateway Arches, but here in Tampa, we’ve got a reputation to uphold,” Castor said. “We want to go bigger. So I want to present you with a key to the city.”

Castor also invited Swift to become the honorary mayor for a day.

“Mayor Swift has a nice ring to it,” Castor added. “We can’t wait to welcome you and your fans to Tampa (Taylor’s Version).”

In addition, the city planned to light Old City Hall, the Tampa Riverwalk, and several downtown bridges red in honor of Swift’s tour.

Swift will be playing at Raymond James Stadium from April 13-15.

Swift kicked off the first concert of her 52-date Eras Tour last month with a six-song set from her album “Lover” at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the Super Bowl was played this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.