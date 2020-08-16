Statewide ‘Be on Lookout’ is active for 37-year-old Michigan man wanted in connection with four homicides

TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- This afternoon the national children's charity, 'Kids Wish Network' helped give a 5-year-old boy from Tye a surprise he will never forget.

Michael Dunn was born with rare heart disease, and in his five years of life, he has had four open-heart surgeries. On Saturday afternoon, Michael's family and friends surprised him with something he has always wanted, his very own playground.