ALABAMA (WDHN)— Governor Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency for certain counties being affected by the raging storms.

Counties under the state of emergency:

Autauga County

Chambers County

Coosa County

Dallas County

Elmore County

Tallapoosa County

According to Gov. Ivey’s office, as the storms continue to impact the state, Ivey and state officials will assess the situation and determine if an expanded state of emergency is necessary.

As severe weather continues impacting the state, I urge all Alabamians in its path to stay weather aware and to be safe. We have already seen parts of the state rattled by this severe weather system, which is why I have issued a state of emergency for six of our counties that were in the path of Mother Nature’s wrath. Please continue using caution! Gov. Kay Ivey

Stay with WDHN for updates.