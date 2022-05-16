BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Skywatchers have a lot to look forward to Sunday evening.

According to NASA, a particle eclipse will begin at 9:28 p.m. (CST), followed by the total lunar eclipse at 10:29 p.m.

A total lunar eclipse occurs every 1.5 years or so and is defined as the brief period of time during which our Moon and Sun are on opposite sides of Earth, and the planet casts a complete shadow over the Moon.

The Moon will appear red because when the Sun’s rays make their way to Earth, the majority of the blue and green light is scattered, leaving only the orange and red colors visible. This gives the Moon a reddish hue, which is why it’s often referred to as the “blood moon.”

Experts say it’s safe to watch tonight’s eclipse with the naked eye, though binoculars or telescopes will likely provide a better view of the phenomenon.

Baton Rouge’s Highland Road Park Observatory (13800 Highland Road) is open to the public this evening to provide a viewing of the eclipse from 7:30 p.m. until 1:30 a.m.

Click here for additional information on the event.