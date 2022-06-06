HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss reliever Justin Storm tossed a season-high five innings retiring 15 of the 19 batters he faced Sunday with seven strikeouts during the regional final in the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional inside Pete Taylor Park.

LSU falls to 40-21, while the Golden Eagles improve to 46-17.

Both teams from Sunday’s contest will compete in Game 7 of the Hattiesburg regional Monday to determine the advancing team to the NCAA Super Regional round. The matchup is slated for a 3 p.m. CT first pitch and can be streamed on ESPN+ or heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates (LSUsports.net/live). LSU has been designated as the home team for Monday’s game.

In Sunday’s game, the Golden Eagles used four arms, highlighted by Storm. He picked up the win after throwing five innings, allowing no runs on one hit.

LSU left-hander Riley Cooper (4-3) was charged with the loss, tossing 2.2 innings while giving up one run on two hits. He tallied three strikeouts.

(LSU Athletics Media Release)