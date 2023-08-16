WARREN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD)– On August 15, 2023, around 5:12 AM, the Warren Police Department responded to a call of a possible deceased male in a parking lot on the corner of Gannaway and Church Street. Upon arrival, officers reportedly found 21-year-old Eli Perrin of Arkadelphia, Ark.

According to officers, they discovered that Perrin’s vehicle was allegedly involved in a one-vehicle accident on Highway 8 North approximately 3 miles outside the city limits. The accident was investigated a few hours earlier by the Bradley County Sheriff’s Department. According to authorities, the vehicle appeared to have exited the highway and struck a light pole.

Perrin’s vehicle appeared to have been abandoned due to the fact that there was no driver or anyone else on the scene. According to officers, Perrin’s body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy to determine the cause of the death.

The incident is being investigated as a crime pending results from the State Medical Exmainer’s Office, According to investigators. If you have any information regarding either incident you can contact the Warren Police Department and the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office at 870-226-3703 or 870-226-3491 ext. 6.