CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 23, 2023, at 2:18 PM, officials of the Camden Fire Department were called to a house fire with victims possibly trapped inside the residence on Fairview Road SE. Upon arrival, officials observed heavy fire and smoke throughout the structure.

According to Camden News, firefighters immediately began search and rescue efforts as officials entered a bedroom window. A 74-year-old male subject and an 84-year-old female subject were located inside the home. According to reports, the male subject was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials performed CPR and other life-saving measures on the female subject and transported her to a nearby hospital. She was later pronounced deceased.

During the investigation, officials confirmed that the cause of the fire was accidental in nature, and it began in the back bedroom of the residence. Several extension cords were found with evidence of arcing and fusing. According to reports, the extension cords were powering multiple appliances, including an air conditioner, which caused the cords to overheat and fail, igniting clothes and other household materials in the vicinity.

At the scene, approximately four firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion due to the heat index reaching 117 degrees.