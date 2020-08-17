Several states considering legal action against Trump administration over USPS

Postal trucks are parked at a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office location. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN Newsource) — Several states are considering taking legal action against the Trump administration over the U.S. Postal Service and mail-in voting leading up to the November presidential election.

Amid concerns about the post office’s new operational changes, at least a half dozen states, including Colorado, North Carolina and Virginia, are considering their legal options.

There are fears that the changes could slow mail service during the 2020 presidential election, and presumably cause problems with mail-in voting.

The Washington Post first reported that several attorneys general have been discussing potentially teaming up to sue the administration.

“We will not be deterred by Donald Trump’s blatant attempts to undermine the integrity of our elections. We are exploring all options available to ensure everyone’s vote is counted,” Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey told CNN in a statement on Sunday.

The Postal Service recently warned 46 states and the District of Columbia that it cannot guarantee all mail-in election ballots will arrive in time to be counted.

Last week, President Trump acknowledged that he’s starving the postal service of money to make it harder to process an expected surge of mail-in ballots.

On Sunday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the House back into session over the crisis at the Postal Service.