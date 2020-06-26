Senator Kennedy wants DOJ to prosecute those that damage “public monuments or statues to the fullest extent of the law”

BATON ROUGE, LA – DECEMBER 10: U.S. Senate Republican candidate John Kennedy delivers a victory speech during an election party on December 10, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Kennedy’s victory further strengthens the Republican’s majority hold over the U.S. Senate. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Senator John Kennedy has a message for U.S. Attorney General William Barr, “prosecute people who appropriate the banner of peaceful protest to carry out violence.”

This message was sent to AG Barr and it covers how Sen. Kennedy wants the DOJ to prosecute anyone who damages public monuments or statues in any way.

Some of the message can be seen below:

“The rising ‘cancel culture’ movement is fundamentally coercive. . . . Given the present

danger the mob poses to individual Americans, common sense, and common decency, I call

upon you to vigorously prosecute all those who have appropriated the banner of peaceful

protest to carry out violent illegal acts,” wrote Kennedy. Citing President James Madison’s warning against the destructive nature of mob rule, Kennedy

continued, “That is precisely why America’s system of government is wedded to various

checks and balances and a broad division of power: so the impassioned few cannot override

the reasonable majority. This is also why any justice system worth its salt has consequences

for criminal actions.” “If you feel these and other laws already in existence do not provide adequate legal

authority to bring justice to these criminals and their victims, I would be glad to introduce

legislation to solve that problem. If we care about America’s next generation, we cannot let

violent criminal actions go unpunished. What we allow today is what will continue

tomorrow,” Kennedy concluded.

