WASHINGTON (KLFY) – U.S. Sen. John Kennedy released a statement explaining his decision to vote in favor of a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine, which passed the Senate earlier today.

Every Democrat and all but 11 Republicans — many of them supporters of former President Donald Trump’s isolationist agenda — backed the measure. The vote passed the Senate 86-11, three weeks after President Joe Biden requested a smaller $33 billion version.

Kennedy said he supported the aid bill, which he said also backfills U.S. arsenals, supports U.S. industry and increases oversight of U.S. resources invested in “defeating Russian aggression.”