Second stimulus: GOP unveils plan with $1,200 checks for Americans

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 29: U.S. President Donald Trump’s name appears on the coronavirus economic assistance checks that were sent to citizens across the country April 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. The initial 88 million payments totaling nearly $158 billion were sent by the Treasury Department last week as most of the country remains under stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell unveiled a $1 trillion coronavirus aid plan on Thursday that includes a second round of direct payments to Americans.

President Donald Trump, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and McConnell were all in agreement that there should be another round of $1,200 direct payments to most Americans at a cost approaching $300 billion. Though there may be some roadblocks in approving McConnell’s plan, it’s likely the second round of checks will make it in the final bill.

McConnell’s newly unveiled package, called CARES II, is made up of separate bills from 10 senators.

While the initial coronavirus aid package moved through Congress fairly quickly, the path to approval will be tougher this time. GOP senators and President Trump are at odds over priorities, and Democrats say it’s not nearly enough to stem the health crisis, reopen schools and extend aid to jobless Americans.

The centerpiece of the GOP effort remains McConnell’s liability shield to protect businesses, schools and others from coronavirus-related lawsuits.

House Democrats previously pushed out the HEROES Act, a $3 trillion bill that included $275 billion for testing and healthcare worker hazard pay, and a trillion dollars for state and local governments. It was approved in May and included another round of $1,200 checks to American adults and children. Republicans argued the price tag was far too high and immediately began pushing for their own plan.

This is a developing story. Check back shortly for additional items included in CARES II.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.