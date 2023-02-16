Seacrest, seen here in Sept. 2022, announced his exit on Thursday’s episode. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

(NEXSTAR) — Producer, radio host and TV personality Ryan Seacrest is planning to exit “Live With Kelly and Ryan” in the coming months, he announced on Thursday’s episode.

Seacrest, 48, has co-hosted the ABC morning show for just under six years, replacing Michael Strahan in 2017.

He will be succeeded by Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos.

“I’m going to miss my work wife and all the laughter we share,” Seacrest wrote on social media. “When I signed on to host Live in 2017 it was meant to be for 3 years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season.”