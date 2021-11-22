Report: Trump looking at unseating Gov. Ivey

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Is former President Trump trying to run a primary challenge against Alabama Governor Kay Ivey? According to a report in the Wall Street Journal published Saturday, Trump privately blames Ivey for the cancellation of a Trump rally at Battleship Park over the summer.

According to the article: “Mr. Trump has also met with Lynda Blanchard, a former ambassador in his administration, and discussed a possible endorsement if she abandoned her U.S. Senate campaign and instead challenged Alabama’s Republican governor.”

As we reported back in June, the decision to not hold a Trump rally at the park was made by the park’s Board of Commissioners who had a preexisting policy in place that does not allow partisan political events that are open to the public.