DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — A protest worldwide on Sunday, Aug. 20 made a wave in Destin.

Nikita Smirnov hosted the ‘Putin is a Killer’ rally outside the Destin Community Center.

Smirnov is a member of the Anti-Corruption Foundation. The group focuses on the peaceful transition of power in Russia and standing against the war in Ukraine.

Smirnov and a handful of other Russian citizens now living in America made signs against the Russian president and the imprisonment of the foundation’s leader.

The group said the main focus was to educate the public on what is happening in their home country and how Americans can help.

“So that we could draw people’s attention,” said Nikita Smirnov, anti-corruption foundation volunteer. “Those who are unclear, unsure what is it that is exactly what’s going on and they don’t have a clear opinion on what it is all about, this is what it is all about.”

29 other cities in the united states stood together for the protest on Sunday, including Tallahassee and Tampa Florida.

Smirnov said if they plan a fourth event it will be advertised on Facebook as well as the Anti-Corruption Foundation website.