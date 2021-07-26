Propane heaters being recalled due to burn hazard

CALABASAS, Ca. (KTAL/KMSS) — At least 350,000 propane heaters are being recalled because they may pose a burn hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves the Harbor Freight Tools One Stop Gardens 15,000 BTU Tank Top Propane Heater-Item #63073 and One Stop Gardens 30,000 BTU Tank Top Propane Heater-Item #63072.

The company is recalling the propane heaters after they received nine reports of flame redirection to the rear of the heater and/or the tip switch safety feature melting. Three of these incidents resulted in minor burn injuries when people tried to turn off the unit.

The heaters are designed to mount on top of a standard 20 lb. propane tank and have an “easy start” with variable heat control valve, high-efficiency heat reflector, and safety shutoff.

CPSC officials said the heaters were solder at Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide and online at www.harborfreight.com from Dec. 2015 through April 2021 for about $45 for the 15,000 BTU model and about $75 for the 30,000 BTU model.

If you have one of these heaters you should immediately stop using it and return it to your local Harbor Freight Tools store for a full refund. Harbor Freight Tools is contacting all known purchasers directly.

For more information call Harbor Freight Tools at (800) 444-3353 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email recall@harborfreight.com or online at www.harborfreight.com, and click on “Recall Safety Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.