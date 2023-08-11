(NEXSTAR) — New York-based Sensio Inc. is recalling about 860,000 of its pressure cookers, which were sold under various brand names at several major retailers across the U.S. The company says it’s received 63 incident reports, including 61 burn injuries — some injuries included second and third-degree burns to faces, torsos, arms and hands.

According to the recall, the lids of the electric and stovetop pressure cookers can unintentionally unlock and be removed during cooking, “causing the hot contents to unexpectedly splash out.”

The recalled electric pressure cookers were produced under the brand names Bella, Bella Pro Series, Crux, and Cooks, while the recalled stovetop pressure cookers were made under the Bella brand name. Item and model numbers should be found on labels or stamps on the bottom of the cookers.

Brand Electric pressure cooker item no. Size Stovetop pressure cooker model no. Size Bella 14467 6 qt. JY-PC20US-5P 5 qt. 14570 6 qt. JYPC24US-8P 8 qt. 14595 8 qt. JY-PC26US-11P 12 qt. 14682 8 qt. 14710 6 qt. 14718 8 qt. 14719 6 qt. 14780 10 qt. Bella Pro Series 90072 6 qt. 90073 8 qt. Crux 14721 8 qt. Cooks 22276 6 qt.

Consumers with the affected items should stop using them immediately and contact Sensio for a refund.

The cookers were sold at JCPenney, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Macy’s and Target stores nationwide, in addition to Amazon and other online retailers from September 2015 through September 2020. Cost for the items were $30-$70 for electric pressure cookers and $8-$18 for the stovetop pressure cookers.

The recalled electric pressure cookers were produced under the brand names Bella, Bella Pro Series, Crux, and Cooks, while the recalled stovetop pressure cookers were made under the Bella brand name (Courtesy of Sensio via U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

For more information or concerns, visit the Sensio recall page or call (855) 647-3125 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Mondays-Fridays.