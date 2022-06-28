TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One of three systems churning in the Atlantic could become a tropical storm as soon as Tuesday.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two formed east of Trinidad Monday and has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next 48 hours, and a 90% chance of developing over the next five days, the National Hurricane Center said.

The system is located about 260 miles east of Trinidad and has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It’s moving west at 23 mph.

It is forecast to pass near or over portions of the southern Windward Islands Tuesday night before traveling over the southern Caribbean Sea or near the northern coast of Venezuela on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Conditions appear conducive for development if the disturbance remains over water, and it will likely become a tropical storm near the southern Windward Islands or while moving westward across the southern Caribbean Sea,” the hurricane center said.

If it becomes a tropical storm, it would be named Bonnie.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Islas de Margarita, Coche and Cubagua

Trinidad and Tobago

Bonaire

Curacao

Aruba

Grenada and its dependencies

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Coast of Venezuela from Pedernales to Cumana, including Islas de

Margarita, Coche, and Cubagua

Margarita, Coche, and Cubagua Bonaire

Other areas to watch

Forecasters are watching two other systems in the Atlantic basin.

There is an area of low pressure over the northewestern Gulf of Mexico. Shower and thunderstorm activitity has increased, but remains disorganized. The system has a low 30% chance of developing over the next five days. Heavy rain is possible along portions of the Texas coast later this week.

A wave has continued to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms about 1,000 miles off the Windward Islands. The disturbance has a low 20% chance of developing over the next five days.