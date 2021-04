Entrance to Creek Town Park in Eufaula, Alabama, where police say a car with three dead bodies was pulled from the lake.

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – A horrific underwater discovery at Lake Eufaula is transitioning into a death investigation involving three people.

Chief of Police Steve Watkins confirms Monday morning, three bodies were discovered in a vehicle in Lake Eufaula.

The investigation is just getting started at Creek Town Park where the bodies and vehicle were located.

