NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —The story of modern music and jazz is sizable one. The National World War II Museum has a new live music tribute that honors the influence of New Orleans' jazz and the legacy of Louis Armstrong titled: Swing that Music, a Tribute to Louis Armstrong.

Jazz is the offspring of many. It is also a product of enslaved Africans and the free creoles of color interacting musically in New Orleans, Louisiana before the civil war.