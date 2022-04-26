Police say the girl was taken by her mother who is only allowed supervised visits

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 5-year-old girl.

According to PSP, 5-year-old Inez Foulk was at ShopRite with her grandmother on Monday around 7:00 p.m. when the girl’s biological mother fled from the store with her in the car.

Troopers said that the mother, Courtney Foulk, 37, is only allowed to have supervised visits through Children and Youth and she is not to be alone with the child.

Courtney Foulk, courtesy of PSP

Courtesy of PSP

Inez is described as 3’7″ inches tall, 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Inez was wearing a blue dress, blue leggings, and pink shoes. Courtney Foulk is said to be a 37-year-old white female, 5’3”, 130 pounds, brown hair, and green eyes.

According to state police, Courtney is driving a blue 1996 Chevy Lumina, bearing PA registration LWK0087.

If you see Inez or Courtney, state police ask that you call 911 immediately.