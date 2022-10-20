(LAS VEGAS) — Elected officials, professional sports commissioners and a retired NFL punter are among the names you’ll find on PlayUSA’s first-ever list of Online Gambling Power Players.

Nine years have passed since the start of legal online poker, and it’s been four years since the first legal, regulated online sports bets were placed in the US outside of Nevada.

In that time, millions of Americans have moved out of the illegal market and into a blossoming industry that protects consumers and ensures game integrity. Online gambling also has generated significant revenue for casino companies and government coffers.

Those responsible were named to PlayUSA’s Online Gambling Power Players list:

Joseph Addabbo Jr. – state senator, New York

Darryl Barnes – state delegate, Maryland

Jacob Claesson – head of operations North America, Evolution

Roger Goodell – commissioner, NFL

Adam Greenblatt – CEO, BetMGM

Amy Howe – CEO, FanDuel Group

Brandt Iden – head of government affairs, US, Sportradar

Jeremy Kudon – partner, Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

Mark Locke – co-founder and CEO, Genius Sports

Pat McAfee – football analyst

Marcellus Osceola Jr. – chairman, Seminole Tribe of Florida

Dave Portnoy – founder, Barstool Sports

David Rebuck – director, New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement

Jason Robins, Paul Liberman and Matt Kalish – founders, DraftKings

Michael Rubin – CEO, Fanatics

Anna Sainsbury – founder and CEO, GeoComply

Rebecca Satterfield – iGaming manager, Delaware State Lottery

Adam Silver – commissioner, NBA

Keith Whyte – executive director, National Council on Problem Gambling

Read more about each individual on the list here:

PlayUSA’s 2022 Online Gambling Power Players List Revealed

About the PlayUSA.com Network:

The PlayUSA.com Network and its state-focused branches is a leading source for news, analysis, and research related to the market for regulated online gaming in the U.S.