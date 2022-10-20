(LAS VEGAS) — Elected officials, professional sports commissioners and a retired NFL punter are among the names you’ll find on PlayUSA’s first-ever list of Online Gambling Power Players.
Nine years have passed since the start of legal online poker, and it’s been four years since the first legal, regulated online sports bets were placed in the US outside of Nevada.
In that time, millions of Americans have moved out of the illegal market and into a blossoming industry that protects consumers and ensures game integrity. Online gambling also has generated significant revenue for casino companies and government coffers.
Those responsible were named to PlayUSA’s Online Gambling Power Players list:
Joseph Addabbo Jr. – state senator, New York
Darryl Barnes – state delegate, Maryland
Jacob Claesson – head of operations North America, Evolution
Roger Goodell – commissioner, NFL
Adam Greenblatt – CEO, BetMGM
Amy Howe – CEO, FanDuel Group
Brandt Iden – head of government affairs, US, Sportradar
Jeremy Kudon – partner, Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe
Mark Locke – co-founder and CEO, Genius Sports
Pat McAfee – football analyst
Marcellus Osceola Jr. – chairman, Seminole Tribe of Florida
Dave Portnoy – founder, Barstool Sports
David Rebuck – director, New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement
Jason Robins, Paul Liberman and Matt Kalish – founders, DraftKings
Michael Rubin – CEO, Fanatics
Anna Sainsbury – founder and CEO, GeoComply
Rebecca Satterfield – iGaming manager, Delaware State Lottery
Adam Silver – commissioner, NBA
Keith Whyte – executive director, National Council on Problem Gambling
