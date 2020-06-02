Photos: More violence shakes the US

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A few months ago, the crowded contest for the Republican nomination in Utah’s first wide-open governor's race in more than a decade was about how to manage the state’s breakneck growth. Now, it's showcasing conservative fault lines over the coronavirus crisis response and what recovery looks like.

The four-way June 30 vote will be a test of whether the conservative state’s approach to the pandemic can withstand criticism from the right and if a well-known political figure can still capture voters’ attention during a time of deep uncertainty.