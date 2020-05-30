Photo gallery: Protests in Northeast Ohio for George Floyd

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Residents rallied in Cleveland and Akron on Saturday following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
In Cleveland, protesters held signs, and shouted “No justice, no peace,” and “I can’t breathe.” At the demonstration in Akron, people kneeled in the street.
Police are in riot gear and have used tear gas, according to our crew at the event.
A state of emergency was declared in Columbus as large crowds marched the streets downtown.
Floyd’s death was captured on cell phone video. On Tuesday, four police officers involved in his arrest were fired. Later, the one who used his knee to pin Floyd down by his neck was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
