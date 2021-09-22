Phenix City man dead after being mauled by a dog

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a deadly dog attack. According to police, Frank Cobb age 70, was attacked by a Pitbull in Phenix City early Wednesday morning. Cobb was found laying in a dirt driveway with severe injuries when officers arrived.

Following the attack, police say Cobb was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. Due to the severity of his injuries, Cobb was transported to Grady Health in Atlanta, where he passed away in the evening on Sept. 21, 2021.

A video posted to Facebook was taken of Cobb as he laid in the dirt, pleading for help. Cobb’s family confirms it is Cobb in the video. News 3 has obtained the footage but has chosen to not show it due to the graphic images.

The incident happened in the 100 block of 17th Avenue, in Phenix City.

News 3 spoke with the family, and they say Cobb underwent surgery at Grady Hospital in Atlanta where they tried to re-attach his limbs. Cobb was in the ICU and passed shortly after. Family members say Frank Cobb was a sweet guy, who was full of life, that loved to talk to people.

Police say a search for the dog was made in the area. A dog was later found on US HWY 431 South, dead after being struck by a vehicle, which fit the description of the dog that attacked the victim.

The family says, a dog returned to the area of the crime and was very aggressive. According to the family, Police tazed the dog, which led it to run off and be hit by a car.

That dog has been to the lab for testing.

Frank J. Cobb’s body is being transported back to Alabama, where an autopsy will be performed.

Police have not said if the dog’s owner has been located. As of Sept. 22, 2021, no arrests have been made in connection to the incident.