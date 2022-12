A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 4, 2022, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Emerson, Ark. in reference to a pedestrian being fatally struck by a vehicle. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they located 42-year-old Scotty Barker.

According to officials, Barker was struck while walking his dog near Arkansas Highway 98. The sheriff’s office confirmed that Barker’s body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for their investigation.