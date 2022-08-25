HOUSTON (CW39) — The Pearland Little League All-Stars rebounded in the Little League World Series by eliminating Davenport, Iowa from the tournament on Tuesday.

The Southwest Region champs used a solo home run and heads-up base-running to beat the Midwest champs, 4-0 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Pearland moves on in the double-elimination tournament to face Hollidaysburg, Pa. in a rematch Wednesday at 6 p.m. Pearland beat Hollidaysburg 8-3 on Thursday to open the tournament.

The winner advances to the U.S. semifinals on Thursday, where it will face the loser of Wednesday’s game between Honolulu, Hawaii and Nolensville, Tennessee.