HOUSTON (CW39) — The Pearland Little League All-Stars rebounded in the Little League World Series by eliminating Davenport, Iowa from the tournament on Tuesday.

The Southwest Region champs used a solo home run and heads-up base-running to beat the Midwest champs, 4-0 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Pearland moves on in the double-elimination tournament to face Hollidaysburg, Pa. in a rematch Wednesday at 6 p.m. Pearland beat Hollidaysburg 8-3 on Thursday to open the tournament.

The winner advances to the U.S. semifinals on Thursday, where it will face the loser of Wednesday’s game between Honolulu, Hawaii and Nolensville, Tennessee.

  • Pearland, Texas’ Jacob Zurek delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against Davenport, Iowa, at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Pearland, Texas plays Davenport, Iowa in Lamade Stadium during the fifth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Texas won 4-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Pearland, Texas’ Ethan Richardson (12) doubles off Davenport, Iowa’s Greyson Ballinger, driving in a run, during the fourth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Pearland, Texas’ Manny Castillo (17) scores on a wild pitch by Davenport, Iowa’s Greyson Ballinger, left, during the sixth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Texas won 4-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Pearland, Texas’ Manny Castillo slides safely into third with a triple off Davenport, Iowa’s Greyson Ballinger during the sixth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Texas won 4-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Pearland, Texas’ Manny Castillo celebrates as he stands on third base after hitting a triple off Davenport, Iowa’s Greyson Ballinger during the sixth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Texas won 4-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)