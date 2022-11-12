DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– After the deadly shooting during the National Peanut Festival Parade, Dothan Police are increasing security during the last full night of the festival.

The police do not believe the shooting is connected with the National Peanut Festival saying:

We have no reason to believe that this incident is any way connected to the Peanut Festival, rather this lawless behavior by individuals with no regard for anyone else took place where thousands of people gathered to watch a parade. Dothan Police Department Press Release

Police are checking all bags at the entrances to the festival grounds.

Both Dothan City and Houston County authorities are on patrol at the grounds.

The shooting took the life of Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen, 22, of Dothan. He was pronounced dead at Southeast Health. Another victim was shot twice in the torso and underwent surgery at Southeast Health. They are currently in stable condition, per DPD

The Dothan Police are currently searching for two persons of interest wanted for questioning.

