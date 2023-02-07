PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was killed in a car accident just after midnight Monday night.

Panama City police responded to the wreck on Woodridge Road near Venetian Way around 12:30 A.M.

Police say the 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck left the roadway and struck a wooden fence.

Emergency personnel said 43-year-old Ronald O’Neal “Neal” Hardy of Panama City died at the scene. No one else was hurt.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Panama City Police Department’s traffic unit.