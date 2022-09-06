PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bozeman senior wide receiver Colten Gee made the play of his life on Friday night, resulting in a special moment with his sister that he will never forget.

Gee nearly missed his game with the Bucks, having spent the week leading up it in Birmingham with his epileptic 11-year-old sister, who was receiving brain surgery.

Gee said he wouldn’t have considered leaving her side, had she not given him her blessing.

“I kind of felt guilty that I would leave her and stuff, but Thursday she said ‘Go play this game for me.’ And I said ‘Okay.’ So, that was my green light to go play, she was my decision,” Gee said.

That decision could have possibly been why the Bucks left Liberty County High School with a victory.

Bozeman found themselves locked at a 7-7 score with the Bulldogs, having just over 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. That’s when junior quarterback Peyton Gay delivered a perfectly placed pass, and Gee made a remarkable one-handed grab in the endzone.

Gay said it was one of the craziest moments that he has ever experienced.

“I wasn’t even sure he caught it,” Gay said. “I threw the ball and when I heard everybody celebrating, I kind of just walked to the sideline in disbelief. As I was walking, my center Trevan came up to me and gave me a hug and I was like, ‘Did he catch that?’ and he was like, ‘Yeah he caught it, we’re winning right now!’ And I’m like oh my god, it just clicks in, he just caught that!”

Gee has a tattoo on his forearm that states “Her fight will always be my fight,” reminding him that his sister should never have to endure her struggles alone.

He said making that catch in her honor was a moment he will never forget.

“It was very emotional, it definitely brought tears to my eyes, and that catch, it felt like it was meant to be,” Gee said.

Colten’s sister Kyndall has a successful surgery and was allowed to return home to Bay County on Sunday.

He said that since the surgery, she has had no seizures, and there’s hope that can be a permanent reality.