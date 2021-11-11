Over 90,000 pounds of raw ground chicken patty products recalled

WASHINGTON D.C. (BRPROUD) — Over 90,000 pounds of raw ground chicken patty products has been recalled due to possible foreign matter contamination.

The foreign matter has been identified as “pieces of bone,” according to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The products were produced on various dates from Aug. 16 to Sept. 29.

According to the USDA FSIS, the following products have been recalled:

1-lb. cardboard packages containing four pieces of “TRADER JOE’S CHILE LIME CHICKEN BURGERS” with lot codes 2281, 2291, 2311, 2351, 2361, 2371, 2441, 2511, 2521, 2531, 2561, 2591, 2601, 2671, or 2721 represented on the label.

9-lb. bulk-pack boxes containing 72 pieces of “SPINACH FETA CHICKEN SLIDERS” with lot codes 2361 or 2631 represented on the label.

The establishment number is “EST. P-8276.”

