OPSO searching for man wanted for Aggravated Crimes Against Nature, last seen in Vicksburg

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office currently has an active warrant for 48-year-old Dale Lee Clearwater, of Swartz, that charges him with one count of Aggravated Crimes Against Nature.

Clearwater is described by law enforcement as standing 5’11” tall and weighing 220 lbs. He was last seen on June 1, 2020, in Vicksburg, Mississippi, wearing a green shirt with blue shorts.

If you know where Clearwater is or have any information on where he may be, please call the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200 or your local law enforcement.

LATEST ARTICLES: