PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A least one person has been hospitalized by the severe weather that’s been sweeping across the Panhandle Thursday.

Lightning proved to be dangerous Thursday morning when a tourist was struck at Panama City Beach.

Panama City Beach Police (PCBPD) said a 33-year-old man from Naperville, Ill. was walking on the Russell-Fields Pier at about 11:50 a.m, that’s when he was hit by a bolt of lightning.

Several witnesses told us what they saw as the incident unfolded.

“The guys, the two guys come walking down the pier. And we seen the lightning hit a little bit behind them,” Ethan Brown said. “And about 5 seconds after that, one of them got struck. And you could just see them kind of scatter, you know, and there was a big scene out here. He was completely unconscious. And they were doing a lot of work on him. They transported him to the hospital. I’m not sure.”

When PCBPD arrived, a bystander was performing CPR. Paramedics took the victim to Ascension Sacred Heart Bay with serious injuries. The victim’s condition is still unknown.

