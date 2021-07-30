One of the men accused in Columbus double murder of teens make Recorder’s Court appearance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Thursday afternoon Record’s Court hearing turned emotional when the mother of a shooting victim erupted as one of the men accused of shooting her son stood just feet away from her.

The teen’s mother told Judge Julius Hunter, along with everyone attending the hearing that she wanted Terrance Upshaw to remember her face.

The woman is the mother of one of the two victims who survived a shooting on June 14, 2020, that left two others dead.

Terrance Upshaw, 29, and Homer Eugene Upshaw, 26, both of Columbus, Georgia, each face charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the gang activity charges, according to Muscogee County Jail records.

Homer Upshaw is being represented by William Kendrick and Terrance Upshaw is being represented by Stacey Jackson

District attorney Mark Jones told News 3 after the hearing he plans to seek the death penalty against the two brothers.

“Me personally, I have already talked to the family. We will be seeking the death penalty because it was a double homicide. That’s it. Sick of the gun violence,” said District Attorney Mark Jones.

Homer Upshaw was also charged with drug trafficking.

“Obviously, that’s a decision that the district attorney has to make that we have no control over,” Jackson said after the hearing. “There’s a certain amount of days and protocols and filings that the district attorney would have to make in obviously seeking the death penalty. We will just have to wait until the case is indicted and arraigned and see if those motions are filed.”

Homer Upshaw did not appear in court. He is being quarantined in the jail, his attorney told the court. Homer Upshaw’s Recorder’s Court hearing was delayed until a later date.

Neither of the suspects nor the two victims were Wilson Apartments residents, a Housing Authority spokesperson told News 3.