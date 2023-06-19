JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – One person was killed and nearly two dozen people were injured after severe storms moved through Mississippi.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), the death and injuries were reported in Jasper County from the June 18-19 storms.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said the tornadoes struck in Jasper County and Rankin County, which borders the capital city of Jackson. Emergency crews were doing search and rescue missions and damage assessments, deploying drones in some areas because they were impossible to reach by vehicle due to downed power lines.

As of Monday morning, more than 49,000 power outages have been reported in Central Mississippi.

MEMA encourages residents with any damage to do the following:

File an insurance claim.

Take photos of the damage.

Report damage to county/MEMA via the self-report tool.

Severe storms moved through Mississippi June 18-19, 2023. Picture shows damage in Rankin County. (WJTV)

Severe storms moved through Mississippi June 18-19, 2023. Picture shows damage in Rankin County. (WJTV)

Severe storms moved through Mississippi June 18-19, 2023. Picture shows damage in Rankin County. (WJTV)

Severe storms moved through Mississippi June 18-19, 2023. Picture shows damage in Rankin County. (WJTV)

Severe storms moved through Mississippi June 18-19, 2023. Picture shows damage in Rankin County. (WJTV)

Severe storms moved through Mississippi June 18-19, 2023. Picture shows damage in Rankin County. (WJTV)

Severe storms moved through Mississippi June 18-19, 2023. Picture shows damage in Rankin County. (WJTV)

Severe storms moved through Mississippi June 18-19, 2023. Picture shows damage in Rankin County. (WJTV)

Severe storms moved through Mississippi June 18-19, 2023. Picture shows damage in Rankin County. (WJTV)

Severe storms moved through Mississippi June 18-19, 2023. Picture shows damage in Rankin County. (WJTV)

The Jasper County Community Center (124 Edmund King Drive, Bay Springs, MS) is open to assist affected residents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.