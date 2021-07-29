One in custody after Airman dies on Keesler Air Force Base

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – One person is in custody after an Airman at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi died during a vehicle accident on-base. The incident, which happened Wednesday afternoon, injured three others.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), a civilian contractor was arrested and federal charges are pending.

Officials at the base stated two of the injured Airmen were treated at Keesler Medical Center and the third at a medical facility in New Orleans. All three are currently in stable condition.

The identity of the Airman who died will not be released until 24 hours after next of kin notifications have been made.

In a statement, the FBI said agents are working with Air Force Office of Special Investigations, Air Force Security Forces and the Biloxi Police Department in the ongoing investigation.