One dead after Amtrak train collides with dump truck, TPSO reports

AMITE, La. (WGNO) — An investigation began in Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday evening after police say a train collided with a dump truck, leaving one person dead.

Around 5:30 p.m., the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office announced deputies were on scene at the accident that occurred south of Amite near Ponders Quarters Lane.

No passengers aboard the Amtrak train were injured in the crash, however, the driver of the dump truck sustained fatal injuries. Their name has not yet been released.

According to a Facebook post from TPSO, the details of how the crash happened were unknown at the time.

Police continue to investigate the incident. WGNO will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.