Ohio police fatally shoot Black teen swinging knife

COLUMBUS, Ohio (NewsNation Now) — Unrest erupted overnight after Ohio authorities said a Black teenager was fatally shot by a Columbus police officer Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the Columbus Division of Police released footage of the shooting just hours after it happened, a departure from protocol as the force faces immense scrutiny from the public following a series of recent high-profile police killings that have led to clashes. The bodycam footage shows the police officer shooting the girl as she appeared to attempt to stab two people with a knife.

The 10-second clip begins with the officer getting out of his car at a house where police had been dispatched after someone called 911 saying they were being physically threatened, Interim Police Chief Michael Woods said Tuesday evening. The officer takes a few steps toward a group of people in the driveway when the girl starts swinging a knife at another girl or woman, who falls backward. The officer shouts several times to get down.

The girl with the knife then charges at another girl or woman who is pinned against a car.

From a few feet away, with people on either side of him, the officer fires four shots, and the teen slumps to the ground. A black-handled blade similar to a kitchen knife or steak knife lies on the sidewalk next to her.

A man immediately yells at the officer, “You didn’t have to shoot her! She’s just a kid, man!”

The officer responds, “She had a knife. She just went at her.”

Woods said the video shows the officer acted to save the life of another young girl.

The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. It remains unclear if anyone else was injured. Family members identified the victim as a 16-year-old. Authorities said the victim was 15-year-old.

The girl was identified as 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant, according to Franklin County Children Services, which said in a release that she was under the care of the agency at the time of her death.

The statement said Bryant was a foster child under the care of Franklin County Family Services, calling her death “a tragic incident,” adding the organization is continuing its involvement with the family.

Columbus Police confirmed that it has requested the state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) respond to the scene. BCI is often tasked with investigating shootings involving police officers. State law allows police to use deadly force to protect themselves or others, and investigators will determine whether this shooting was such an instance Woods explained.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther previously identified the victim as a young woman in a tweet Tuesday evening.

“This afternoon a young woman tragically lost her life,” Ginther tweeted.

He later said at the news conference, “We know based on this footage the officer took action to protect another young girl in our community.”

The shooting happened about 25 minutes before a judge read the verdict convicting former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin of murder and manslaughter in the killing of Floyd.

Ben Crump, who represented the Floyd family in their civil case against the city of Minneapolis, tweeted about the shooting saying, “As we breathed a collective sigh of relief today, a community in Columbus felt the sting of another police shooting.”

The shooting lead to marches around Columbus Tuesday night.

A crowd gathered Tuesday night at the scene on Legion Lane, which police had partially blocked off to traffic. Others gathered at the city’s police headquarters to protest, a week after officers pepper-sprayed a group that tried to enter the headquarters over the police killing of a man who had a gun in a hospital emergency room.

Hundreds of protesters pushed past police barriers outside the headquarters and approached officers as city officials were showing the bodycam video inside. Many chanted, “Say her name!” While others signified the victim’s age by yelling, “she was just a kid.” Officers with bicycles pushed protesters back and threatened to deploy pepper spray on the crowd.

Kimberly Shepherd, 50, who has lived in the neighborhood for 17 years, said she knew the victim.

“The neighborhood has definitely went through its changes, but nothing like this,” Shepherd said of the shooting. “But this is the worst thing that has ever happened out here and unfortunately it is at the hands of police.”

Shepherd and her neighbor Jayme Jones, 51, said they had celebrated the guilty verdict of Chauvin. But things changed quickly, she said.

“We were happy about the verdict. But you couldn’t even enjoy that,” Shepherd said. “Because as you’re getting one phone call that he was guilty, I’m getting the next phone call that this is happening in my neighborhood.”

A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a teenage girl Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

















Editor’s note: It was previously reported the victim’s name was Makiyah Bryant. That is incorrect. Her name was Ma’Khia Bryant.

NewsNation affiliate WCMH and the Associated Press contributed to this report